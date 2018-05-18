Himesh Reshammiya Shares Throwback Video From The Honeymoon. Seen Yet?

Singer Himesh Reshammiya is re-living his honeymoon via pictures and video. The Tera Suroor singer and his wife Sonia Kapoor returned to Mumbai after a short honeymoon on Wednesday evening. Reminiscing one romantic dinner by the Dubai Fountain, Himesh posted a video and captioned it: "Travel the world of love." The video has received over 26,000 views on Instagram. The Expose actor married television actress Sonia Kapoor in a private ceremony in Mumbai on May 11. Soon after the wedding, Himesh shared pictures from the wedding ceremony and wrote: "Togetherness Is Bliss."
Take a look at the video here.
In an interview, the 44-year-old singer told mid-day that their wedding was attended by family members and close friends due to the odd mahurat time. However, he plans to host a reception for his colleagues later. "We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later." Speaking about his relationship with Sonia, Himesh had said: "We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship. We are both quite romantic. I'm with the woman I love, life can't get better."
Here are some of the pictures from their honeymoon.
Himesh was earlier married to Komal for over 20 years and the couple divorced in January 2017. With Komal, Himesh has a son named Swayam, who was also present at Himesh's recent wedding.
Himesh started his career as a music composer. He made his acting debut with the 2007 film Aap Kaa Surroor, which did not fare well at the box office but became immensely popular for its music. He has also judged many singing reality shows on television and was last seen in Terra Surroor in 2016 .Sonia Kapoor is a television actress who has been a part of shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Yes Boss and Remix.