Himesh Reshammiya Is Getting Married To TV Actress Sonia Kapoor Himesh Reshammmiya and Sonia Kapoor have opted for a simple wedding at the former's home

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor. (Image courtesy: Instagram) New Delhi: Highlights This will be Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage Himesh Reshammiya was married to Komal for 22 years Himesh's son from his first marriage will attend the wedding Tera Suroor singer opted for a simple wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. "Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close knit affair with just close family and friends," read a statement released by Himesh's family. Sonia Kapoor has starred in television shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Yes Boss and Remix.



This will be Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage. He announced his separation from Komal, his wife of 22 years, in September 2016 and they were



Himesh Reshammiya has a son named Swaym with Komal. Himesh's parents and son Swaym will also attend his wedding on Friday.



In 2016, Himesh Reshammiya composed music for Teraa Surroor (in which he played the lead role) and Sanam Teri Kasam. His upcoming films as music director are Total Dhamaal and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. On television, he was seen as a one of the four mentors on



(With inputs from IANS)



Music composer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to marry television actress Sonia Kapoor, reports news agency IANS. Thesinger opted for a simple wedding ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. "Himesh Reshammiya will tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. A simple ceremony will be held on the night of May 11 at his residence. The ceremony will be a close knit affair with just close family and friends," read a statement released by Himesh's family. Sonia Kapoor has starred in television shows such asandThis will be Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage. He announced his separation from Komal, his wife of 22 years, in September 2016 and they were granted a divorce by Bombay High Court in January last year. According to an IANS report, after their divorce, Komal had said nobody was responsible for their separation, after rumours that Sonia may have been a reason behind the separation started doing the rounds on social media.Himesh Reshammiya has a son named Swaym with Komal. Himesh's parents and son Swaym will also attend his wedding on Friday. In 2016, Himesh Reshammiya composed music for(in which he played the lead role) and. His upcoming films as music director areand Salman Khan's. On television, he was seen as a one of the four mentors on reality show The Voice India Kids along with Papon, Shaan and Palak Muchhal.(With inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter