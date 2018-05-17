Trending: Himesh Reshammiya And Wife Sonia Kapoor Return From Honeymoon. See Pics

Singer Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia Kapoor are back in Mumbai from their honeymoon. The couple went to Dubai soon after the wedding, which happened last Friday. At the Mumbai airport, Himesh and Sonia were pictured in the wee hours of Thursday. Sonia was dressed in a floral jumpsuit and paired her look with just a mangalsutra and chooda in both her hands. Himesh was dressed casually. The newlyweds posed for the shutterbugs before leaving the airport. From Dubai, the Tera Suroor singer had shared some pictures from their honeymoon. "Cheers to love," he captioned one of his pictures with Sonia.
Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor dated for a long time before getting married in Mumbai on May 11. "Togetherness is bliss!" read the caption of Himesh's wedding post. Sonia wore a pastel pink floral-printed lehenga with kundan jewellery for the wedding while Himesh complemented her in a sherwani. Their wedding was an extremely private affair with only family members in attendance.
The couple planned their wedding at the last moment and they will host a party for their industry colleagues later. Speaking to mid-day, Himesh Reshammiya said, "We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven't invited any of our friends to the ceremony."
"We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship. We are both quite romantic. I'm with the woman I love, life can't get better," he added.
CommentsHimesh Reshammiya was previously married to Komal. The couple filed for divorce in September 2016, which was finalised last year in January. Himesh and Komal are parents to son Swaym, who was a part of his dad's wedding to Sonia.
Himesh Reshammiya started his career as a music composer. He debuted as a singer later on. 2007's Aap Kaa Surroor was his first film as an actor. His upcoming films as music director are Total Dhamaal and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. He has also co-judged several singing reality shows. Sonia Kapoor is known for her TV shows like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Yes Boss and Remix.