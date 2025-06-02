Amid <i>Hera Pheri 3</i> Row, Himesh Reshammiya's Shout Out To Paresh Rawal During Mumbai Concert: "He Was Fantastic"

Singer Himesh Reshammiya made a surprise mention of actor Paresh Rawal and the Hera Pheri films during his concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

What

While performing, Himesh Reshammiya briefly paused to praise Paresh Rawal's performances in the first two films of the franchise.

Though he did not directly comment on Rawal's exit from the third film, many saw the moment as his subtle reaction to the ongoing controversy.

He said, "Hera Pheri 1, he was fantastic, Hera Pheri 2, he was fantastic, he was also great in" - before breaking into the song Jumme Raat from Phir Hera Pheri, which featured Rawal with Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar.

The concert, which drew a large crowd, was also attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Veer Pahariya, Saqib Saleem and Zaheer Iqbal.

Background

The moment comes amid a dispute between Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, following Rawal's exit from Hera Pheri 3.

Reports say the production house has filed a Rs 25 crore lawsuit against Rawal. The actor reportedly returned the Rs 11 lakh signing fee along with 15% annual interest and additional compensation.

A source said, "Paresh Rawal has returned the amount with added interest and a little more as goodwill."

Rawal later addressed the issue on X, saying, "My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest."

At the Housefull 5 trailer launch, Akshay Kumar was asked about the situation. He said, "I've worked with him for 32 years. He's a great actor and a good friend. This is a serious matter and will be handled legally. I won't speak about it here."

Meanwhile, reports suggest that actor Pankaj Tripathi may be considered for the role of Baburao in Hera Pheri 3.

In A Nutshell

At a recent concert in Mumbai, Himesh Reshammiya praised Paresh Rawal's performances in the Hera Pheri films. The ongoing legal dispute between Rawal and Akshay Kumar's production house continues, with reports suggesting Pankaj Tripathi may replace him as Baburao.

