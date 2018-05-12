Himesh Reshammiya Marries Actress Sonia Kapoor, Shares Wedding Pics

Actor Himesh Reshammiya married television actress Sonia Kapoor in private ceremony in Mumbai on May 11. On Saturday morning, the Tera Suroor singer shared pictures from the wedding ceremony and captioned it: "Togetherness is bliss!" Sonia, who has featured in shows such as Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai, Yes Boss and Remix, wore a pastel pink floral printed lehenga festooned with a kundan necklace and matching matha-patti. She added an extra green stone necklace for contrast. Himesh Reshammiya complemented her in sherwani. Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor opted for a private wedding with only family members in attendance. Take a look at their wedding pictures:
Speaking to mid-day, Himesh Reshammiya said that the decision to get married was a last-minute plan because of an "auspicious mahurat." He said: "We plan to throw a party for our friends in the film fraternity later. Considering the odd mahurat time, we haven't invited any of our friends to the ceremony."
"We have been together for a long time, so marriage was a natural progression. It feels wonderful to formalise our relationship. We are both quite romantic. I'm with the woman I love, life can't get better," he added.
Before Sonia Kapoor, Himesh Reshammiya was married to Komal for over two decades. The couple filed for divorce in September 2016, which was finalised in January 2017. Himesha Reshammiya has a son, named Swaym, from his first marriage. Swaym also attended his father's wedding ceremony.
Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in Teraa Surroor (for which he played also composed the music). His upcoming films as music director are Total Dhamaal and Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. On the small screen, Himesh Reshammiya was seen as a one of the four mentors on reality show The Voice India Kids along with Papon, Shaan and Palak Muchhal.