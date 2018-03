Hichki Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 'Solid Hold', Earns Over 17 Crore

Highlights "Hichki shows solid hold," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh On Monday, the film earned 2.40 crore Film's total collection now stands at 17.75 crore

#Hichki shows SOLID HOLD on Mon... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr. Total: 17.75 cr [961 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2018

starring Rani Mukerji registered a 'solid hold' on its first weekday , reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 2.40 crore on Monday, bringing its total collection of four days to Rs 17.75 crore. Going by latest box office figures,has surpassed, which had minted Rs 17.48 crore (four-day statistic). On its opening day,made decent collection of Rs 3.30 crore and went on to fetch over 12 crore over the weekend. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "shows solid hold on Monday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore, Sunday 6.70 crore, Monday 2.40 crore. Total: Rs 17.75 crore [961 screens]. India biz. With, Rani Mukerji returned to silver screen after a gap of four years.'s box office report at glance.opened to mixed reviews on March 23. The Siddharth P Malhotra-directed film is based on Brad Cohen's autobiography. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering with Tourette syndrome. Several of Rani Mukerji's colleagues in the film industry hailed her performance in the film. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor even dedicated special social media posts in Rani's praise. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review to NDTV , gavetwo star out of five. He writes, "Rani Mukerji's energetic, engaging performance apart, Hichki is a huff-and-puff show marked by too much mush and fuss. But it has just enough to keep tearjerker junkies interested."Prior to, Rani Mukerji was last seen in(2014).