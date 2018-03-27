Hichki Box Office Collection Day 4: Rani Mukerji's Film Shows 'Solid Hold', Earns Over 17 Crore

Hichki starring Rani Mukerji registered a 'solid hold' on its first weekday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 2.40 crore on Monday, bringing its total collection of four days to Rs 17.75 crore. Going by latest box office figures, Hichki has surpassed Pari, which had minted Rs 17.48 crore (four-day statistic). On its opening day, Hichki made decent collection of Rs 3.30 crore and went on to fetch over 12 crore over the weekend. Mr Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Hichki shows solid hold on Monday... Friday 3.30 crore, Saturday 5.35 crore, Sunday 6.70 crore, Monday 2.40 crore. Total: Rs 17.75 crore [961 screens]. India biz. With Hichki, Rani Mukerji returned to silver screen after a gap of four years.
Hichki opened to mixed reviews on March 23. The Siddharth P Malhotra-directed film is based on Brad Cohen's autobiography How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering with Tourette syndrome. Several of Rani Mukerji's colleagues in the film industry hailed her performance in the film. Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor even dedicated special social media posts in Rani's praise.
In his review to NDTV, gave Hichki two star out of five. He writes, "Rani Mukerji's energetic, engaging performance apart, Hichki is a huff-and-puff show marked by too much mush and fuss. But it has just enough to keep tearjerker junkies interested."
Prior to Hichki, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani (2014).