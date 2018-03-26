Hichki Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji's Film Gets A Sunday Boost, Makes Over 15 Crore

Rani Mukerji's new film Hichki has summed up an amount of Rs 15.35 crores in three days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Hichki, which started off with Rs 3.30 crores on Friday, picked up pace (courtesy word of mouth and good reviews) over the weekend and fetched over Rs 10 crores in two days. Hichki's collection figures of Sunday - Rs 6.70 crores - is the highest single-day numbers which the movie has scored. Here's what Mr Adarsh said about Hichki's box office performance: "Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics... Goes from strength to strength with each passing day... Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now... Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: Rs 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz."
Hichki marks Rani Mukerji's first movie after four years - she was last seen in 2014's Mardaani. On Friday, Hichki opened to middling reviews but the 40-year-old actress' performance has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Rani plays the character of an aspiring teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette Syndrome and fights hard to overcome the hiccups both her medical condition and life has to offer.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "The tale at the heart of Hichki is definitely inspirational. If only it had been a tad more inspired, it might have hit home with far greater force. While you readily sympathize with the plight of the teacher and her unfairly branded and segregated students, the drama of their lives never manages to heave itself out of its dullness."
Hichki is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films.