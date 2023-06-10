Sonam Kapoor And Son Vayu Through The Eyes Of Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor with Vayu. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. From Sonam's family to friends, wishes poured in from all corners for the OG fashionista of Bollywood. Oh, and, we just can't miss Anand Ahuja's adorable post for his darling wife. He shared a picture of Sonam playing with their son on Instagram and wrote, “Evenings like this … ‘Um Vayu' Sonam Kapoor, you are an angel on Earth - full of kindness, empathy, knowledge and perspective. We are so lucky to have your care and love every moment of every day. Happy Birthday, my Jaan.” For the hashtags, he mentioned, “ #EverydayPhenomenal, “#VayusParents”. Replying to the post, Sonam wrote, “Thanks for making my birthday so special.” She added, “Love you so so much.” Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. Karan Boolani followed suit. He is married to Sonam's sister Rhea. Anand's mother Priya Ahuja wrote “adorable” under the post.

Anand Ahuja also shared a picture from Sonam Kapoor's birthday morning. The actress is seen sitting on the couch with Vayu. Along with the picture, Anand Ahuja wrote, “Mornings like this! Sonam Kapoor… Yes, the balloons are here for today, but the attitude, gratitude and complete commitment to living fully is a daily practice in our home you have made. If we live every day like it's your birthday, we will have lived completely. Happy Birthday, my Jaan- ‘Um Vayu'.” Reacting to the post, Sonam Kapoor said, “Love you my angel, my best friend my whole life.”

Anand Ahuja's mother Priya Ahuja also wrote a special note for her dearest Sonam Kapoor. It read, “Happy Birthday to our dearest Sonam who adds so much laughter and fun to our lives and brightens our days with her caring ways. We love you so much beta and wish you immense joy, love and happiness. Our joy knows no bounds with the most precious gift that you have given us- our Cutest and the most Adorable Vayu. God Bless you Abundantly beta. We wish you a day filled with lots of Happiness and a life full of Blessings. Tons of Love and good wishes beta.”

Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Blind.