Phone Bhoot: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Didn't See Katrina Kaif's Flick Coming

A still from Ishaan Khatter's video. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Guys, we are just a “flick away” from Phone Bhoot's trailer release. Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter are making sure that we don't miss the date. Now, Ishaan has shared a video on Instagram just to remind us that the trailer will be out in two days. The clip opens with Siddhant and Ishaan walking towards the camera in full swag. But it didn't last long enough. A few frames later, the two get an electric shock. Are you wondering who is the person behind it? None other than Katrina Kaif. Fans are loving the goofy chemistry of this trio. “Omg, can't wait,” a fan commented. Another said, “You guys are so cute.” “This trio,” read a comment. In the caption, Ishaan wrote, “Phone Bhoot trailer is just a flick away. Trailer out in two days.”

Before this, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter were trying hard to escape Katrina Kaif. While Ishaan-Siddhant expressions were spot on, we are simply loving Katrina's goofy avatar. Watch the fun video here:





Katrina Kaif, at the time of the trailer release announcement post, wrote “Incoming call... Phone Bhoot trailer releases on October 10. Stay tuned.”





Phone Bhoot is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment. The film will release on November 4. Earlier, it was slated to release in the month of October. Once again, Katrina Kaif took the responsibilities on her shoulders and announced the update on the release date.

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter also appeared on the seventh season of Karan Johar's celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan.

Katrina Kaif also has Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Phone Bhoot will mark Katrina's first film after her marriage. Katrina and Vicky Kaushal tied the nuptial knot in December last year.