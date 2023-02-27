Viral: This Pic Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Taken 14 Years Ago, Before Her Debut (Shared By Rahul Ravindran)

Rahul Ravindran shared this picture. (courtesy: @23_rahulr)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 13 years in the industry on Sunday, February 26. Her fans and colleagues congratulated Samantha by posting heartwarming notes on social media. Now, actor-director Rahul Ravindran has dropped a special note for the actress on Twitter. He has shared a major throwback pic of Samantha. It was clicked 14 years back. Sharing the photo, Rahul wrote, “Look at this photo I found… Rohit Ravindran clicked it 14 years back on our terrace:) Congratulations on 13 years, Sammy… Here's to many more decades.” In the major blast-from-the-past moment, Samantha looks stunning in a floral dress. Samantha made her debut with the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. It also starred her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth and Rahul have shared the screen space in Moscowin Kavery (2010) and U-Turn (2018).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the day by sharing a note dedicated to all her fans. Along with a picture of a bouquet of flowers, Samantha wrote, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don't anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Shaakuntalam. The film will hit the theatres on April 14. It will be released in Telugu Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Earlier, the film was slated to release on February 17.

Shaakuntalamis a mythological drama, based on Kalidasa's Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The plot revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant of Mahabharat. Prakash Raj, Kabir Bedi, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Dr M Mohan Babu, and Gautami are also part of the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Yashoda, directed by Haresh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar. It was released on November 11, last year.

Apart from Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.