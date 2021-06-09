Hey Priyanka Chopra, Look What Cousin Parineeti Found - A Rare Pic

Parineeti Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra just made our day by sharing an unseen picture of herself and her cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Instagram. Parineeti, who is currently in Turkey, was interacting with her fans during a question/answer session on Instagram on Wednesday when a user asked her to post an "unseen picture" with Priyanka Chopra. She posted an old photo that features a much younger version of Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra. Priyanka can be seen wearing a blue saree while Parineeti looks cute in what appears to be a striped top. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wrote: "Look what I found, Priyanka Chopra."

On Wednesday evening, Parineeti posted a stunning photo of herself having quality time on the beach in Turkey got a sisterly comment from Priyanka Chopra. "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok that's a lie," Parineeti captioned her post, on which Priyanka Chopra commented: "I am so jealous."

During the question-answer session on Wednesday, Parineeti Chopra also revealed that from "handling interviews" for her "lady crush" Anushka Sharma to co-starring with her in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, she has come a long way. See her reply to a user:

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In a recent interview with PeepingMoon, she said that she "didn't shower for two days" for the hut scene of the film. "That whole sequence, we shot over two or three days in that hut. And as an actor - I really don't know how people are going to react to this information - but I didn't shower for two days, for that sequence. And that location was filthy. When I used to finish the day of shoot and go back home, I used to be covered with mud. My hair was white because of the dust. I never used to clean. I would go back, sleep, come the next day to shoot, in that filth," she said.