Rashmika Mandanna Watched Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Saami Saami Performance And...

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise holds a special place in our hearts. The film, by Sukumar, released in December 2021. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2. Well, we are happy to announce that Pushpa fever is not over yet. It has now gripped Devi Vishwakumar. We are talking about the character played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever. The season 4 released this week and it has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. In the middle of this, a clip from the season featuring Devi has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a festive outfit, she is seen dancing to the beats of Saami Saami. Wait, there is more. Their performance got a thumbs up from none other than Rashmika Mandanna. Yes, you read that right.

A fan shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “I am not kidding but I was actually surprised during this scene when the song started playing Allu Arjun mass. I was so much overjoyed.” Quote-tweeting the clip, the actress wrote, “Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love.”

As per this fan, “This is by far the greatest thing happened for Never Have I Ever series, who says no?”

. @ramakrishnannn .. stunner! you did sooooo gooooooddddd. sending you full love https://t.co/Rprd5GcSc2 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 9, 2023

During one of the promotional interviews, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan spoke about her shooting days and if she is Team Devi or Team Paxton." In a conversation with Variety, she said, "Yes, I am Team Devi, but now I can make a decision: I'm Team Paxton. Yes, Devi idolized him since she was a child and always had a crush on him, but in season 2, she recognized that Paxton is not perfect, and has to deal with his own things. He's not just a stud; he's kind of a dork as well. They have that undeniable chemistry where they push each other in more ways than one — like yes, academically [for] Paxton, but as a person, where Devi has to grow and be someone who learns how to control her emotions in a way that still values her emotions. And I think that's pretty damn great.”