Never Have I Ever: Inside Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Food Tour Around New York City

A snippet from Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's post. (courtesy: maitreyiramakrishnan)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the lead of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, visited many South Asian food joints in New York City recently to celebrate the premiere of the show's new season. The actress, 20, in a purple dress roamed the city to taste different dishes from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia. The dosa, sambar and vada dish was her first meal of the day. "I know my nails are going to turn a little yellow after this - but the food is good," she says in a video, shared by the actress. She then visits another eatery to have mango lassi and momo. "This is comfort food to me," she adds after having a bite of a juicy momo and then putting some hot sauce on the plate.

The next meal was a Malaysian dish called Laksa soup stoked with seafood, which looked scrumptious. She ended her food tour by saying, "If you get the chance and the opportunity to try these foods, definitely do it, because they're amazing."

Take a look at the video below:

The third season of Never Have I Ever aired on August 12. On Friday, Maitreyi shared pictures of the red carpet premiere of the season and wrote a message of gratitude for her co-stars and the makers.

She wrote: "I am so grateful for these people. I have been on this wild Cinderella journey and the season three premiere was the long awaited ball (thanks COVID). I got multiple princes and princesses and ofc fairy godmothers (love you Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher) in this amazing castle that @netflix and @nbcuniversal has made. I am so thankful for the friendships that I know I will have for the rest of my life. Let's grow old together, ok?"

Never Have I Ever co-stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Poorna Jagannathan, and Richa Moorjani. The high school series premiered in 2020 and is now running its third season on Netflix.