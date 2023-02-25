Hey Angela Bassett, Ram Charan Is Looking Forward To Clicking A Selfie With You

Ram Charan was clicked at Hollywood Critics Association Awards. (Image Courtesy: AFP)

Ram Charan's latest update on Instagram needs all your attention. No, we aren't talking about RRR or the song Naatu Naatu. This time, it's about a selfie. Ram Charan, who attended the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards with team RRR, said that he is looking forward to clicking a selfie with actress Angela Bassett. Expressing his gratitude to the HCA, Ram Charan wrote, “Honoured to be representing Indian Cinema at the Hollywood critics awards along with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani garu. I am proud of the recognition we received as team RRR tonight. Thank you for having me as a presenter & Angela Bassett, I am looking forward to my selfie with you soon.” The actor has also shared a series of pictures from the awards night.

RRR won big at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) awards. The SS Rajamouli film has won four awards, including the Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu. Rajamouli, who walked up to the stage to accept the Best Stunt award, in his speech said, “A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, alot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked really hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today.”

For his “wonderful actors” Jr NTR and Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli added, “ “In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys.”

RRR's official page has shared the video on Twitter. The note read, “Here's SS Rajamouli's acceptance speech of #HCAcritics award for Best Stunts. Congratulations to our entire team.”

RRR, earlier this year, scripted history by winning the Best Original Song award at the Golden Globes. It also won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Critics Choice Awards.

RRR, set in the 1920s, also starred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles. The film was released on March 24 last year.