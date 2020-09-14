Hey 2020, Bigg Boss 14 Is Coming For You. Salman Khan's Show Premieres In October

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 14 promo. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Good news for all Bigg Boss fans. The new season will premiere on Colors TV starting from October 3rd. The television channel, on Sunday, dropped a new promo of Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, to announce the grand premiere date and time. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen breaking the chain fettering his hands and legs, taking off his face mask and announcing that boredom will be smashed, tensions will be gone, stress will vanish with the new season of Bigg Boss. He can be heard saying: "Ab scene paltega, kyunki Bigg Boss dega 2020 ko jawab." Sharing the promo clip, the cahannel wrote: "2020 ki har problem ko chaknachoor karne aa gaya hai #BiggBoss! #BB14 Grand Premiere, October 3, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf Colors par."

Check it out here:

Colors TV has been keeping the excitement level high among the fans of the show by sharing promos. In one of the previous promos, Salman Khan can be heard saying: "Manorajan par uthaya 2020 ne sawal, denge uttar manate hue jashn... Ab paltega scene... Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab." Before that, another promo clip featured the actor, who was living at his Panvel farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, saying: "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal, aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020."

Take a look:

Last year, Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 30 and reached its finale in February with TV actor Siddharth Shukla as its winner. This year, it has been reported that television actors like Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena and Sugandha Mishra will enter the house as contestants. However, the official list of contestants is yet to be announced.