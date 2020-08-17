Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Salman Khan Has The Answer To 2020's Entertainment Drought

Salman Khan in the promo of Bigg Boss 14. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

Highlights Salman reportedly filmed one promo of the show at his farmhouse

Shooting of TV shows and films resumed in July

Filming resumed with strict safety measures on the sets

A new promo of Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, dropped on the Internet and it promises to put an end to the drought of entertainment in 2020. In the promo, Salman Khan seated in an empty theatre with a tub of popcorn announces: "Manorajan par uthaya 2020 ne sawal, denge uttar manate hue jashn... Ab paltega scene... Kyunki Bigg Boss denge 2020 ko jawab." After the coronavirus outbreak in India, the nationwide lockdown put an end to the production of all entertainment content. The shooting restrictions eased after a few months and filming resumed with strict safety measures on the sets. Actor Salman Khan, who spent many weeks at his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, returned to film the promo of Bigg Boss there.

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 14 here:

For weeks, entertainment channels aired popular old television shows after running out of new content. DD National famously aired shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Byomkesh Bakshi, among others.

Before this, Colors TV (which airs Bigg Boss) shared another promo, in which Salman Khan had said: "Lockdown laya sabki life mein speed breaker isliye uga raha hun chawal, aur chala raha hun tractor. Par ab season paltega kyuki aa raha hai Bigg Boss 2020." FYI, Salman Khan was massively trolled for the videos and pictures of him farming at his Panvel farmhouse.

Bigg Boss is an adaptation of Dutch reality show Celebrity Big Brother, which has been adapted by several countries including UK, where actress Shilpa Shetty won the fifth season. In India, Bigg Boss airs in six other languages apart from Hindi.