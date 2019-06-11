He's Sung For Salman Khan And Shah Rukh Khan. Aamir Khan Next?

Aaman Trikha shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "I hope I get to work with Aamir Khan soon," said Aaman Trikha Aaman sang for Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' "Felt like a superstar," Aaman on singing 'Zinda' for Salman in Bharat

After singing for films with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, singer Aaman Trikha wants to work with Dangal star Aamir Khan. Aaman sang for Shah Rukh Khan in the song Butterfly in Jab Harry Met Sejal, and has given backing vocals to Zinda for the film Bharat. "I am extremely thrilled that I got a chance to sing for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. All the three previous songs which I had sung - Po Po (Son Of Sardaar), Prem Leela and Halo Re (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo) were superhits along with Butterfly," Aaman said in a statement.

"I literally had jitters singing all of these songs and they were a big learning experience. So as a result, it not only gave me popularity in the urban sectors, but also the rural ones. I felt like a superstar... Singing Zinda again for Salman Khan for Bharat has revived that feeling and I am enjoying it to the core," he added.

Aaman Trikha further said: "I hope I get to work with Aamir Khan soon so that my dream of working with all the three Khans gets fulfilled."