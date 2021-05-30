Here's Why Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Have 'Decided Not To Expose' Daughter Vamika To Social Media

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule on Saturday and interacted with his fans through an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, as a part of which, he answered questions pertaining to his work, his family and more. A question about his baby daughter Vamika was bound to pop up and so it did, with a fan asking the cricketer, "What is the meaning of Vamika, how is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please." Virat Kohli, who along with his wife Anushka Sharma, has been constantly emphasising on the need for privacy for their child, replied with these words: "Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga." He added, "We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

After the birth of their baby daughter in January, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, which read, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support." The couple clearly established that they will ensure that the paparazzi gets the content featuring both the stars and requested them to not carry any piece that features their child. "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child," read an excerpt from their statement.

Just a week before their baby's arrival, Anushka Sharma called out a media publication and a paparazzo after they published an unauthorised picture of her and Virat Kohli. "Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now," wrote Anushka Sharma in her Instagram story.

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 and they named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017.