New Mom Anushka Sharma Is Back At Work. See Trending Pics

Anushka Sharma photographed in Mumbai.

Highlights Anushka Sharma was photographed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning

She was on the sets of a brand endorsement she was shooting for

Anushka was dressed in a casual outfit

Anushka Sharma, who welcomed a baby girl in January this year, is back at work and how. The actress, on Wednesday morning, was photographed outside her vanity van in Mumbai. Dressed in a fairly casual outfit, Anushka Sharma greeted the paparazzi happily. The actress was seen wearing a mask during her day out. Anushka was photographed on the sets of a brand endorsement that she was shooting for. The actress was spotted at multiple shoots during her pregnancy as well and she was super active as a producer last year.

See the trending pictures from Anushka Sharma's work diaries:

From Anushka Sharma's work diaries.

Anushka on the sets of a brand endorsement she was shooting for

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl on January 11 and they named her Vamika. The couple met during the shoot of a shampoo commercial and they got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. See some of Anushka Sharma's pictures with daughter Vamika here:

Virat Kohli shared the big news of the birth of their baby girl on Twitter in January and he wrote: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

After Vamika's birth, the couple requested for privacy and appealed to the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of their new-born daughter.

Anushka Sharma, star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video's smash hit web-series Paatal Lok last year. Earlier this month, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.