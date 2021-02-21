Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan's Film Pathan Has Been Trending

Shah Rukh Khan's fan club shared this image. (courtesy shahrukh_khan)

Highlights The film will release in 2022

The film reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

The film was earlier scheduled for 2021 release

Shah Rukh Khan's fans will have to wait a little longer to catch their favourite star in cinemas as his next project Pathan will hit the screens next year instead of 2021. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on film's release on Twitter on Sunday and he wrote: "Breaking News... Pathan - which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021." He added, "SRK collaborates with leading production house YRF after a long gap." After Taran Adarsh shared the update, #Pathan instantly started trending on social media.

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#BreakingNews... #Pathan - which marks #SRK's return to the big screen after a hiatus - will release in 2022... Not 2021... #SRK collaborates with leading production house #YRF after a long gap. pic.twitter.com/UdqTsdAoBp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2021

Directed by Siddharth Anand,Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all three films were box office hits. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly started working on his new film Pathan in November last year. He was frequently spotted arriving outside Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai, sporting long hair.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor produced several projects which include Netflix's Bard Of Blood, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla and Kaamyaab. He also produced the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan.