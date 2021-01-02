'See You On The Big Screen In 2021': Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Fans Excited With His New Year-Special Clip

New Year 2021: Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan fans are jumping with joy and excitement today and why not, they have every reason to celebrate. The superstar, on Saturday, announced in his New Year-special post that his fans will see him "on the big screen in 2021," sort of confirming his new project Pathan. The actor, in a 3-minute-and-15-second long video, wished his fans a happy New Year and shared that his post arrived late because he shot and edited the clip all by himself as his team wasn't available. Shah Rukh Khan started the clip with this message: "Hi everybody, it is that time of the year again where the old year is on its way out and the New Year is waiting at the entrance. Actually, it has entered because I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you."

"I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, for most it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move - upwards, higher to better places. So, 2020 whatever it has been is in the past now. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful," he added.

The actor also made the clip more entertaining by adding some "cheesy New Year effects" and some advice on partying. "2020 has taught us one thing. That real fun is with real people. Your family, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually. Taking sides and fighting online is good fun, time pass but it is not for keeps. So, here's wishing you all in 2021 a lot of happiness, joy and peace. Do I sound like some cheap greeting card? So, let me add some tax paid cash too. So that your dreams and bills are fulfilled...Go party hard, but not too hard in moderation. Don't get too drunk, don't take off your clothes and run on the street, because chances are you'll get arrested and even worse you will wake up in the morning and realize you have lost your phone and that really sucks."

Shah Rukh Khan signed off his clip by saying: "See you all on the big screen in 2021."

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly started working on his new film Pathan in November last year. He spotted arriving outside Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai, sporting long hair and also what appeared to be a thick French beard.

SHAH RUKH KHAN IS BACK!!! Cant wait for #Pathan!!! pic.twitter.com/JMFTNGodAe — Mahir (@mahir_khiladi) November 18, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero.