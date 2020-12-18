Here's Why Neha Kakkar And Husband Rohanpreet Singh Are Trending

Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar)

Highlights Neha Kakkar shared a photo of herself and Rohanpreet on Friday

"#KhyaalRakhyaKar," she wrote in the caption

Tony Kakkar commented: "Mai mama ban jaunga"

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh topped the trends' list on Friday after she posted a picture of herself, also featuring what looks like a baby bump. The duo got married on October 24 after making their relationship Instagram official almost a month ago. In her latest post, Neha Kakkar can be seen holding what appears to be her baby bump as she poses adorably with Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer. She didn't write anything about being pregnant in the caption of her post and just shared the photo with the hashtag #KhyaalRakhyaKar, accompanied with a heart and a hug emoticon. While the comments section of Neha Kakkar's post is flooded with congratulatory messages from her friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry, netizens think it is a promotional photo for her new song.

Reacting to Neha Kakkar's post, Rohanpreet Singh commented: "Ab to kuch zyada hi khyal rakhna pageda, Nehu." Her brother, singer Tony Kakkar wrote: "Mai mama ban jaunga." Television celebrities such as Jai Bhanushali, Kapil Sharma, singer Kanika Mann and actress Urvashi Rautela sent best wishes to the couple in the comments section.

"What? How?" was the general sentiment of the users in the comments section of Neha's post. "Are you really pregnant," commented a fan while another wrote: "This isn't a prank, is it?" One of the users wrote: "This is a gimmick for her new song."

See Neha Kakkar's post here:

And here's what Rohanpreet, Tony Kakkar and other celebs commented:

Screenshot of Rohanpreet, Tony and Jay Bhanushali's comments on Neha Kakkar's post.

Screenshot of Kapil Sharma and Urvashi's comments on Neha Kakkar's post.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were also pictured at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. See the trending photos here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans about their wedding news by sharing glimpses of their roka ceremony on October 20. They had an intimate wedding in Delhi on October 24, where Neha wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the daytime ceremony and a gorgeous blood-red lehenga from the shelves of designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock for the night party. The couple hosted a reception in Chandigarh a few days later.