Here's Why Nayanthara And Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan Are Trending

South actress Nayanthara and her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy Vignesh's latest Instagram entry. On Thursday morning, Vignesh Shivan posted a photo of himself and the actress. The picture doesn't show the couple's faces, but it features Nayanthara resting her hand on the director's chest. She can be seen wearing a ring in the photo and that's what caught the attention of the netizens. Vignesh Shivan's post sent the Internet into a tizzy with several fans leaving comments like "OMG! Mr and Mrs Wiki" and "Congratulations, stay happy always" on his post.

However, if you go through Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed, there are many pictures of Nayanthara wearing the same ring she can be seen sporting in his latest post but more on that later.

First check out Vignesh Shivan's latest picture, which he captioned in Tamil: "Viralodu uyir kooda korthu," which translates to: "The life is also entwined in fingers."

Vignesh Shivan has shared many pictures of himself and Nayanthara on his Instagram profile and most of them show her wearing the same gold ring on her left hand. Check them out here:

In 2019, Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her 'fiance' at an event, which triggered reports of their engagement and wedding plans. However, the duo denied the reports.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of 2015 film Naanum Rowdydhaan, which Vignesh directed. It featured Nayanthara in the lead role. They fell in love soon after that.

In September last year, after the nationwide lockdown, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Goa. The couple were accompanied by their parents, respectively. The director even celebrated his 35th birthday with Nayanthara and her family in Goa.