Here's Why Janhvi's Dhadak Reminds Arjun Kapoor Of Ishaqzaade

Six years after the release of Arjun Kapoor's debut film Ishaqzaade, the actor's sister Janhvi Kapoor will step into Bollywood with Dhadak. The recently released trailer of Dhadak has garnered immense appreciation from the viewers and the response has made Arjun come up with a realisation about his maiden Bollywood film. "When I see rushes of Dhadak, I realise this is how people must have seen my debut trailer. I was in that trailer and I didn't get any sense at that time and today, six years later, maybe I can be objective about how people experienced Parma and Zoya," the actor told PTI. Arjun Kapoor co-starred with Parineeti Chopra in the Habib Faisal-directed film, which released in 2012.



Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will co-star in Shashank Khaitan-directed Dhadak, which will release on July 20. Interestingly, Shashank Khaitan played a brief role in Arjun's Ishaqzaade - he featured as Dharma Chauhan in the film. Talking about Dhadak co-stars Janhvi and Ishaan, and director Shashank Khaitan, Arjun Kapoor said: "Ishaan and Janhvi look amazing together and Shashank is a very dear friend. We worked on Ishaqzaade. He has turned out to be a perfect choice to bring out energy from these two young actors. I am happy people are liking the trailer and the songs. I have a feeling that Dhadak is going to be a big hit," Arjun told PTI on the sidelines of IIFA.



Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Janhvi and Khushi are Boney's children with his second wife Sridevi, who died in February this year.



Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production,is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster, which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.Arjun Kapoor turned 33 on Tuesday and Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula were the ones to kick-start his birthday celebration . Boney Kapoor accompanied his daughters to Arjun Kapoor's Mumbai residence where the family celebrated his birthday. Check out photos from Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebrations here:



Arjun Kapoor was part of the IIFA festivities which took place in Bangkok on June 24. Arjun Kapoor is currently working on Namaste England, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film Namaste London. The film also features Parineeti Chopra. The actor will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (with Parineeti Chopra). He is yet to start shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, which will go on floors in November.



