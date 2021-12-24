Here's What Ranveer Singh's Coach Wrote After The Release Of 83

A collage of Ranveer Singh (L), Kapil Dev (R). (courtesy rajivmehra1988)

83, which showcases the story of India's iconic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, released in theatres on Friday. Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Kapil Dev in the film, got a shout out from his coach, who trained him for the sports drama. Sharing the note by his coach on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote: "My Coach Rajiv Mehra." The note began with these words: "I am just too overwhelmed and grateful to God and everyone who has been a part of this epic." He added, "It was like prayer for you, I remember how much love, sweat you have poured in. Every batting session, every ball that I bowled to you, every single ball you bowled in practice, every single exercise we did, every single pool session and each and every minute we have spent in pursuit of excellence, is all worth it Ranveer." He signed off the note like this: "I can't love and thank you enough, I'm just inspired by every inch of who you are."

83 opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "There can be no denying that 83 is the film it is because of the astounding central performance by Ranveer Singh. In fact, it would be inaccurate to call it a performance. The lead actor lives the part and, like Kapil Dev did, leads from the front. There is no pottering around for him. He grasps the role with unbridled passion and meets its demands head-on."

83 boasts of an impressive star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin plays the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi on screen. The film hit the screens on Friday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.