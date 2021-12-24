Viral: Ranveer Singh And Srikkanth Dancing To Bijlee Bijlee Like No One's Watching At '83 Screening

Ranveer Singh with Srikkanth and Harrdy Sandhu. (Image courtesy: amdavadiboy)

Ranveer Singh always makes people around him dance their heart out and that's exactly what happened at the grand screening of his new film '83. The actor and former Indian cricket team captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who is one of the heroes of the 1983 World Cup team, grooved to the beats of actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu's latest track Bijlee Bijlee like no one's watching and boy, did they set the stage on fire. Ranveer, dressed in a white three-piece suit, can be seen throwing his arms in the air while dancing with Krishnamachari Srikkanth, sporting a black outfit, and Harrdy Sandhu on what appears to be a raise platform as others record videos of them. In the Kabir Khan-directed film, the role of Krishnamachari Srikkanth is played by Jiiva. At 1983 World Cup finale against West Indies, Srikkanth changed the course of the game by scoring the highest - 38 runs off 57 balls.

Watch the trending video of Ranveer Singh, Srikkanth and Harrdy Sandhu here:

The screening of '83 in Mumbai on Wednesday was also attended by Ranveer Singh's family, Deepika Padukone and her family, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi, director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur and the rest of the cast of the film - Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Addinath M Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar, Huma Qureshi, Arshad Warsi, Sayani Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife-author Tahira Kashyap also attended the screening.

Kapil's Devils, who won the World Cup in 1983, also grazed the red carpet at the film's screening on Wednesday - Sunil Gavaskar came along with wife Marshneil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandeep Patil, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Kirti Azad and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. Meanwhile, also check out the picture of Kapil's Devils with the actors who are playing them onscreen:

'83, which featured Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, released in theatres today.