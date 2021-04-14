Here's What Rakul Preet Singh Cooked In Upasana's Kitchen

A still from the video. (courtesy upasanakaminenikonidela)

Rakul Preet Singh's video from a cooking session is trending big time. The video happens to be from Rakul Preet's piece for Urlife, a wellness platform founded by Upasana Kamineni. The actress decided to cook "Sarson ka saag with Makki di roti" for a special episode. On her Instagram profile, Upasana shared the video, in which an excited Rakul Preet can be seen cooking the dish. In the video, Rakul Preet described the dish as a "lethal combination." Sharing the video on Instagram, Upasana wrote in her caption: "Rakul Preet Singh recreates the healthy, seasonal, festive Punjabi dish - Sarson ka saag with Makki di roti for us. Enjoy!"

Check out the video here:

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress will next be seen in an untitled cross-border love story. The film stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead role. It also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh signed Mayday last year. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.