Here's Katrina Kaif Making Work Look Like Fun

Katrina Kaif is quite fun at work. The 34-year-old actress shared a video of her rehearsal session for an award show, in which Katrina appears to be A) a fast learner and B) fun to work with. Katrina rehearsed with Marzi Pestonji and choreographer Shiamak Davar's crew to Swag Se Swagat, a song from her latest film Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina mastered the initial steps and wanted to learn the next set, so she quickly goes over the steps with Marzi. The way in which she did that will make you ROFL. Take a look at Katrina rehearsing meticulously:
Highlights
- Katrina Kaif shared a rehearsal throwback video
- Katrina was practicing dance moves with Marzi Pestonji
- Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai was a huge box office success
The above practice session was apparently for Zee Cine awards, which was held on December 30. Katrina posted a picture from the actual performance too:
Here are some other snippets from Katrina's rehearsal:
Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan performed exceptionally well at the box office and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the third week of its release. Katrina has a pretty impressive line-up of films in 2018.
Comments
Her second confirmed project of 2018 is Aanand L Rai-directed Zero (which BTW Katrina told mid-day was initially tiled Katrina Meri Jaan). Zero also features stars her Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film's tentative release date is Christmas 2018.