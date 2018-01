Here's Katrina Kaif Making Work Look Like Fun

Highlights Katrina Kaif shared a rehearsal throwback video Katrina was practicing dance moves with Marzi Pestonji Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai was a huge box office success

#throwback #rehearsals A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:31am PST

Katrina Kaif is quite fun at work. The 34-year-old actress shared a video of her rehearsal session for an award show, in which Katrina appears to be A) a fast learner and B) fun to work with. Katrina rehearsed with Marzi Pestonji and choreographer Shiamak Davar's crew to, a song from her latest film. Katrina mastered the initial steps and wanted to learn the next set, so she quickly goes over the steps with Marzi. The way in which she did that will make you ROFL. Take a look at Katrina rehearsing meticulously:The above practice session was apparently for Zee Cine awards, which was held on December 30. Katrina posted a picture from the actual performance too:Here are some other snippets from Katrina's rehearsal:Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan performed exceptionally well at the box office and crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the third week of its release. Katrina has a pretty impressive line-up of films in 2018. She will be seen in Yash Raj Films', which will reunite her withco-star Aamir Khan and director Vijay Krishna Acharya.also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is expected to release around Diwali this year.Her second confirmed project of 2018 is Aanand L Rai-directed(which BTW Katrina told mid-day was initially tiled).also features stars herco-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film's tentative release date is Christmas 2018.