Here's How Sonam Kapoor Reacted To DMRC's 'Original' Masakali Tweet

Masakali 2.0 - a remix of the 2009 AR Rahman-composed classic, has been trending on social media for a few days and not for the right reasons. The song has been receiving criticism from a section of the Internet. The original track from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Delhi 6, has a separate fan base and seems like the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) are also a fan of the original. On Friday, DMRC's official Twitter handle shared the original track, which was picturised on Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. "Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. #Masakali2," read the tweet. For the uninitiated, parts of the song were shot in the Delhi Metro. Sonam Kapoor left a heart emoji on the post. Later, DMRC's twitter page responded to the actress' tweet. "Thank you Sonam Kapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again," read DMRC's tweet.

Thank you @sonamakapoor. Once everything is back to normal, we would love to take you on a trip to Delhi 6 again.https://t.co/nw3egdeENt — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

Mohit Chauhan, who sung the original song, in a recent interview with news agency PTI, said that the song doesn't sound like Masakali and the makers should have renamed it. "I heard the song. But it doesn't sound like Masakali. So they could've called it something else but to say it's Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else."

On Thursday, the song's composer AR Rahman shared a cryptic tweet, with no mention of the reprised version and he wrote: "Enjoy the original Masakali. No short-cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations."

Meanwhile, Prasoon Joshi, the lyricist of the song, tagged the distributors of the song T-Series and tweeted: "All songs written for Delhi 6, including Masakali close to heart. Sad to see when original creation of AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and singer Mohit Chauhan insensitively utilised. Up to the conscience of T-Series."

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman@prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

The original Masakali, which also featured a pigeon named Masakali, brought to life the nuances of old Delhi. It had an old world charm about it and resonates with today's generation. Masakali 2.0, which has been shot in a room, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. It has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.