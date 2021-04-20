Here's How Mahesh Babu Wished His Mom On Her Birthday

Mahesh Babu with his mom. (Image courtesy: @ursturlymahesh)

South star Mahesh Babu is celebrating his mom Indira Devi's birthday today. On Tuesday, the actor posted a throwback picture with his mom on Instagram and wished her a happy birthday. It is a beautiful memory, we say. In the picture, Mahesh Babu can be seen flashing his beautiful smile as he stands beside his mom. He is holding her hand. The picture appears to have been clicked at an event that Mahesh Babu and his mom attended. He also wrote a sweet note for her. In his caption, the actor wrote, "Happy birthday Amma...Grateful for you everyday."

See his post here:

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar also wished her a happy birthday. Namrata posted a beautiful picture of her mother-in-law on Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for her on the occasion. She wrote, "To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me everyday...Happy birthday Mummy."

See her post here:

Mahesh Babu is the son of Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy (also known as Krishna) and Indira Devi. Mahesh Babu has four siblings namely Ramesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The couple met on the sets of their 2000 film Vamsi. They have a son and a daughter namely Gautham Krishna and Sitara Ghattamaneni respectively.

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2020 film Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has Major and Sarkaru Vaari Paata coming up.