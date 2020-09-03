Here's How Govinda Made Shakti Kapoor's Birthday Special

Govinda shared this photo from Shakti Kapoor's birthday (courtesy govinda_herono1)

Highlights Govinda celebrated Shakti Kapoor's birthday at home

He shared glimpses from the celebrations

Shraddha and Siddhanth also posted birthday wishes for Shakti Kapoor

On Shakti Kapoor's birthday, Govinda had special plans for the 68-year-old actor. Govinda, who has worked with Shakti Kapoor in several movies, planned a birthday party at his residence for the actor, glimpses of which he later shared on his Instagram. "Had such a lovely afternoon celebrating my dearest Shakti Kapoor Dada's birthday at my home," Govinda captioned his post, which also comprises a video, in which Shakti Kapoor can be seen cutting a birthday cake with Govinda, his wife Sunita, and others, cheering for the actor. The video is followed by a photo of Govinda and Shakti Kapoor sharing a light moment during the birthday celebrations.

So, here's how Govinda made Shakti Kapoor's 68th birthday super special:

Shakti Kapoor's birthday was also made memorable by his daughter, actress Shraddha Kapoor, and son Siddhanth Kapoor, with Instagram greetings in the form of throwback memories. "Birthday Baapu! Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my superhero and the best father in the universe," wrote Shraddha along with a blast from the past of Shakti Kapoor. Meanwhile, Siddhanth, who is also an actor, shared a childhood memory and dedicated this message to his father: "Happy birthday, POP! I love you! Thank you for everything." Take a look at their birthday wishes for Shakti Kapoor:

Shakti Kapoor, best known for his comic and villainous roles, has starred in over 200 movies. Apart from Bollywood movies, he has also worked in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. In December last year, Shakti Kapoor celebrated his 38th wedding anniversary with Shivangi Kolhapure.