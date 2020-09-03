On 'Superhero' Dad Shakti Kapoor's Birthday, Shraddha And Siddhanth Kapoor Share Throwback Bonanza

Shraddha Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

It's Shakti Kapoor's birthday today and we can't keep calm. The actor turned 68 on Thursday and guess how his children Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor made the day special for him? The duo shared priceless blasts from the past on social media and accompanied them with adorable notes for their "superhero." The actress picked a rare throwback picture of Shakti Kapoor and wished him like this: "Birthday Baapu! Happy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my superhero and the best father in the universe." Siddhanth, who is also an actor, shared a beautiful memory from his childhood and wrote: "Happy birthday, POP! I love you! Thank you for everything." The photo features Shakti Kapoor holding pint-sized Siddhanth in his arms.

Take a look at Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor's birthday posts for their father here:

Shakti Kapoor is best known for his comic and villainous roles. He has featured in films such as Himmatwala (1983), Rocky (1981), Hero (1983), Raja Babu (1994), Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1990), Bol Radha Bol (1992), Chaalbaaz (1989), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Bombay To Goa (2007) and De Dana Dan (2009) among many others.

Shakti Kapoor has also worked in Telugu and Malayalam movies such as Kaliyuga Pandavulu and Kilukkam Kilukilukkam. The actor was last seen in Ramesh Sippy's Shimla Mirchi, which released earlier this year.

Shakti Kapoor's upcoming project is Priyadarshan's Hungama 2.

Shraddha Kapoor, who was starred in films like Haider, Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu and Saaho, was last seen in Baaghi 3.