Here's How Divyanka Tripathi Surprised Husband Vivek Dahiya On Anniversary

TV stars Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who are known for setting couple goals on several occasions, wished each other on their fourth wedding anniversary (on Wednesday) in the cutest way possible (more on the later). This is the story of how Divyanka surprised her husband by doodling on one of the walls of their house. She also left a note on it which read, "Love you to the moon and back." Along with a picture of that painted wall, Divyanka wrote: "Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #AllWeCanDoInCorona. Doodling on board this time."

Later in the day, the actress shared a picture from their anniversary celebrations. She wished Vivek Dahiya in these words: "Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy anniversary my love. Let's celebrate the best decision of our life."

Meanwhile, Vivek Dahiya posted a picture with Divyanka and wrote: "As long as we have each other...Happy 4th love."

Divyanka Tripathi, best-known for starring in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan , Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.