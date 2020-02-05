Divyanka Tripathi Blushed After Extending This 'Offer' To Husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka and Vivek got married in 2016 (courtesy divyankatripathidahiya)

Star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya had an ROFL conversation on Instagram, which made the actress kind of 'blush.' Divyanka and Vivek, who got married in 2016, often trend for adorable Instagram posts for each other and something similar happened today. It began with Divyanka sharing a loved-up photo of herself and Vivek, with the caption: "Aata kya Khandala?" The caption, clearly, is a redone version of the song Aati Kya Khandala, featuring a lyrical conversation between Aamir and Rani Mukerji from 1998 film Ghulam. Vivek Dahiya responded with a photo on his own timeline, with which he sort of trolled his wife: "Offer deke khud hi sharma gayi (Started blushing over her offer)."

Check out Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's Instagram posts here:

On her engagement anniversary this year, Divyanka wrote this beautiful message for Vivek Dahiya: "It's not about the right face, body type, family, bank balance, work profile or horoscopes... It's about the right soul your soul can connect with! Thank you, Vivek for engaging with me on this day four years back. We managed to keep it under wraps for two three months until this day...that's how much we loved each other that we didn't want any forces to tear us apart until our destinies got sealed together forever! Find, accept and embrace your destiny too when you get the opportunity!"

Divya and Vivek, who will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on July 8, had "unique anniversary" celebrations last year at a hospital:

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, co-stars of Ye Hai Mohabbatein became the winners of Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. She currently features on Yeh Hai Chahatein a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein.