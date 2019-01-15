Divyanka Tripathi Marks Engagement Anniversary With Post For Husband Vivek Dahiya: 'Getting Married To You Was The Best Karma Of My Life'

Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya in Switzerland (Image courtesy divyankatripathidahiya)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi, who is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, is celebrating her third engagement anniversary today. To commemorate the special day, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a throwback photo from her recent Switzerland vacation featuring herself with Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka, who got engaged to Vivek in January 2016, wrote that getting married to him was the "best Karma of her life". "Amongst all the Karmas of my life, getting hitched to you was the best one! Happy Engagement Anniversary my love. It's so beautiful that a regular day for everyone can be so special for only two people in the universe owing to some reasons exclusive to them," the 34-year-old actress captioned the loved-up picture.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who fell in love on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, married in July 2016. Their wedding was held in Bhopal (Divyanka's hometown), which was followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh, which is Vivek's hometown. Divyanka headlines Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which airs in Star Plus while Vivek was one of her co-stars in the serial. Vivek currently appears in Qayamat Ki Raat.

Divyanka Tripathi often fills up the pages of her Instagram diaries with endearing posts for husband Vivek Dahiya. Divyanka, who rang in the New Year with Vivek in the picturesque landscapes of Switzerland, gave fans a sneak peek into their wonderful trip on Instagram. Divyanka attached a cheeky caption to one of the pictures featuring herself with her "hero" Vivek.

Here are more photos from their Switzerland vacation:

Divyanka Tripathi debuted with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and followed it up with shows like Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. Vivek Dahiya's first show was Yeh Hai Aashiqui.