Divyanka Tripathi, In A Throwback State Of Mind, Shares Pics From Her NCC Days

Divyanka Tripathi shared this image. courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights "This phase wasn't about me," wrote Divyanka

"Cheers to the memories we made," she added

"You are ready to face the world head-on," she wrote

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, on Sunday afternoon, recalled her experiences from her NCC (National Cadet Corps) days by posting pictures on her Instagram profile. Sharing multiple pictures from her NCC album, Divyanka also summed up her experience and wrote: "Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...Those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us NCC cadets then." The Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress added, "Waxing and shining shoes till your face started reflecting in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp march past and cautions (word of command) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in."

In her post, the 35-year-old actress talked about how she still "relishes" the tasks that were assigned to her as a cadet and added, "Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and drill practice in scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds and rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like rotis and evening teas and still relishing it all because you knew survival is more important."

Later in her post, Divyanka added, "Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this - you are ready to face the world head-on." The actress signed off the post saying, "This phase wasn't about me, it was about us as a platoon, wing or contingent. Cheers to the memories we made."

Read Divyanka Tripathi's post here:

Divyanka Tripathi, best-known for starring in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan , Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale. She married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017.