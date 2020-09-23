Here's How Amy Jackson Celebrated Her Son Andreas' First Birthday

Amy Jackson with her son Andreas. (courtesy: ActressWorld14)

Actress Amy Jackon shared a happy post on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening and why shouldn't she? It's her son Andreas' first birthday after all. Amy shared snippets from Andreas' close-knit birthday celebrations by posting a video on her Instagram profile. In the video, the mother-son duo can be seen posing with the birthday cake. We also spotted Amy Jackosn's fiance George Panayiotou in the video. Ellie Goulding's song How Long Will I Love You was playing in the backdrop. Sharing the post, Amy Jackson wrote in her caption: "My beautiful baby boy's special day." Needless to say, the actress' Instafam loved her post and the many comments prove that. The comments section was filled with heart emojis and wishes for Andreas.

Amy Jackson and fiance George Panayiotou got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May. They welcomed their son Andreas in September 2019. Amy Jackson made the announcement with this welcome post, featuring George Panayiotou and their baby.

Earlier this year, Amy Jackson shared her experience of looking after Andreas and wrote, "Making 6 am wake up calls a walk in the park. I love you." This is the super cute post:

Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-actress made her debut in Bollywood with 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha, opposite Prateik Babbar. She made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.