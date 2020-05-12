Baby's Day Out In The Garden With Amy Jackson And Son Andreas. Pics, Anyone?

Amy Jackson shared this photo (courtesy iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson, who once described herself as a "mumbore", has been sharing glimpses of all the things she's doing with her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou, who is almost-9-months-old. Amy, who lives in a swanky villa in London with her fiance George Panayiotou, loves a good dose of Vitamin D and often Instagrams her sun-kissed moments. For a recent post on Mother's Day, she was joined by her toddler Andreas. Amy wrote about her idea of a perfect day with Andreas: "Days like this... covered in coconut sun cream and overloaded with cuddles. Perfection." She added this caption to an album of photos, in which Amy, dressed in a crop top thrown over a beige bikini, can be seen playing with her son. We also got a glimpse of Andrea's nursing room and Amy's gorgeous garden in her post.

Andreas' first Easter celebrations at home kind of looked like this. Here's what Amy wrote in her post: "We get two Easter celebrations in our house! It was Andreas' first Greek Easter but it just wasn't the same without our family around us. Every year we get together and eat way too much then we play games and listen to Yiayia's stories about the good old days in Cyprus. We're going to have Easter round 3 once the lockdown is lifted - what's going to be the first thing you do?"

Baby Andreas and George Panayiotou also featured in Amy Jackson's post thanking the COVID-19 warriors:

Amy and fiance George Panayiotou got engaged in January last year and hosted an engagement party later in May. They welcomed Andreas in September. On the work front, Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before.