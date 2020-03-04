Amy Jackson's Son Andreas Looks 'Squeezable' In This Adorable Pic

Amy Jackson shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Highlights Amy Jackson shared a post on Wednesday

The actress shared a photo of her son Andreas

Amy was last seen in 2.0

Amy Jackson shared a new photo of her almost-six-month-old son Andreas Jax Panayiotou and it is too cute to miss. The actress, who frequently delights her fans by sharing adorable pictures of baby Andreas, once again treated us to a black and white photo of the little munchkin, in which he looks totally "squeezable." The photograph features a close-up shot of Andreas looking at something. It wouldn't be wrong to say that his cheeks will make you go aww. Sharing the photo, Amy Jackson perfectly captioned it and wrote: "Squeezable," referring to her son. Take a look Amy Jackson's latest post:

Amy Jackson, every now and then, makes our day by sharing oh-so-adorable pictures of little Andreas. Last month, she posted a monochrome picture of her son resting on her shoulder on Instagram. She captioned it: "My moon and all the stars." Take a look:

And here are the other pictures of Andreas shared by Amy with epic captions.

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child Andreas on September 23. The actress made the baby announcement by sharing a picture of the family of three: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas."

On the work front, Amy Jackson made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and went on to feature in several Telugu and Kannada projects such as Yevadu and The Villain. Singh Is Bliing and Ekk Deewana Tha are some of the Bollywood movies that she's starred in. Amy was last seen in 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, with whom she's shared screen space before in Singh Is Bliing.