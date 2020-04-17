Amy Jackson's Pic With 'Bestie' Andreas Is Just Too Cute

Amy Jackson shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamamyjackson)

Amy Jackson's Instagram stories have our heart. The actress, on Thursday, shared a super cute picture of herself and her son Andreas and cute can't even begin to describe it. In the adorable picture, the mother-son duo can be seen happily posing for the camera. Amy and Andreas can be seen twinning in white outfits. Amy's goofy expressions and Andreas super cute smile deserve a mention. Amy captioned the post: "Bestie." Without much ado, take a look at the post here:

Amy Jackson with her son.

Earlier this year, Amy Jackson shared her experience of looking after Andreas and wrote, "Making 6 am wake up calls a walk in the park. I love you." This is the super cute post:

Andreas was born in September, 2019. Amy Jackson made the announcement with this welcome post, featuring George Panayiotou and their baby.

On the work front, Amy Jackson was last seen in Rajinikanth's robot drama 2.0. Akshay Kumar also featured in the film. The model-actress made her debut in Bollywood with 2012 film Ekk Deewana Tha opposite Prateik Babbar. She made her acting debut with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali are some of the Bollywood movies she's starred in.