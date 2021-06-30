Here's An Actual ROFL Moment From Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Workout Diaries

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor, on Wednesday, spent some time working out together at their Pilates studio. Except, we are not really sure if they were able to complete their workout today as the sisters were busy laughing out loud in the middle of their workout. How we know this? Courtesy, Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram story. In the goofy video that she posted on her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen laughing and asking Khushi to get up. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, can can be seen lying on the floor laughing. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Janhvi made it very clear to her Instafam that she and Khushi "are really serious" about their workouts and we totally believe her. "We are really serious about our workouts," Janhvi wrote along with the video.

Here's a screenshot from the actress' Instagram story:

Khushi Kapoor recently dedicated an Instagram post to Janhvi Kapoor. She dropped a picture of herself and Janhvi on Instagram. The duo can be seen posing against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset in the picture. "Love u sometimes," Khushi wrote in the caption of the post. Janhvi dropped a comment on the picture and wrote: "Oh wow can u come here and give me attention then."

Check out the picture here:

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and in Good Luck Jerry.

Talking about Khushi, she also aspires to be an actress like her sister. She is currently pursuing her education at the New York Film Academy.