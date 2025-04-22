Why Suniel Shetty Calls Granddaughter Evaarah "Athiya 2.0"

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 24, 2025. The happy parents have named her Evaarah.

Ever since the arrival of the little munchkin, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty, has been taking his grandfather duties quite seriously.

The actor, in a conversation with the Times of India, revealed that he calls Evaarah “Athiya 2.0." Suniel Shetty also opened up about wanting to spend as much time as possible with his granddaughter.

He said, “Life is not hectic. That's the way my life was always. I work and I come back home, and I do that with a lot more excitement now. I look forward to coming back home and spending time with Mana (Suniel Shetty's wife) and the baby. The biggest excitement in my life now is that child.”

Suniel Shetty added, “I want to do everything with my granddaughter that I probably missed out on with Athiya and my son Ahan because I was constantly working. I was on call 24X7 with my work. Of course, I manage my time to the best of my ability. But today I need to do more. Evaarah is Athiya 2.0 for me."

Suniel Shetty admitted that he and his wife Mana Shetty had been eager to raise their grandchild for quite some time now.

He said, “That's all Mana and I were looking for. It is the best feeling in the world. It is a feeling of bliss. There couldn't be a better or bigger feeling than this.”

A couple of days ago, Ahan Shetty shared a post on Instagram. One specific photo from the album melted our hearts. It captured Suniel and Mana Shetty eagerly waiting for the arrival of their granddaughter outside what appeared to be a maternity ward.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor and debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will reprise their roles in the film.