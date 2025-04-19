Ibrahim Ali Khan About His Mother Amrita Singh's Presence In His Life: "She Humbles Me. She Praises Me"

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his debut with Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Even though the expectations from the film were quite high, the reactions upon its release turned out to be the opposite.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were mercilessly trolled on social media for their performances.

However, from Soha Ali Khan to Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim's family has only been supportive as it's just the beginning of his journey.

Recently in a conversation with Filmfare, Ibrahim was asked about his mother Amrita Singh.

Speaking fondly of her, he said, "She pampers me. She praises me. She humbles me. She does everything."

Sometime back, Sharmila Tagore who was also having media interactions for her comeback Bengali film Puratawn, commented on Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan.

The actress had said, "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome. He has tried his best. These things shouldn't be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good."

Reacting to the same, Ibrahim mentioned, "She saw it. Like we were talking earlier about how it is tougher now than it was earlier. I'm sure my dad has his views on how he found it hard being my grandmother's kid. And my grandmother was a big name. She was a very big superstar. So my dad had that pressure. And I think my grandmother saw him not doing so well in his first few movies."

He added, "So it's something that she already knows. It's like something she's already been through. And what have I truly done right now? Yeah, fine. I've got one movie out there. But what does that even mean? She thinks I have it in me and that's all I need to know."

All eyes are now on Ibrahim's next project.

