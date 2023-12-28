Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Reply To Troll Who Suggested He 'Hire Skilled Employees' To Market His Films

SRK pictured at an event. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki continues to maintain a steady run at the box office. The debut collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani has already crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in its first week. To celebrate Dunki and express his gratitude to fans for all the love, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his famous “#AskSRK” session on X (formerly known as Twitter). From answering funny questions around his 2023 releases (Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki) to making a fan's day by simply dropping a message, SRK, once again, spread his magic and how. In the middle of this, a user tried to troll the actor and said, “Hope you read it. Sir, we have seen the worst marketing for Jawan and Dunki. Please hire some skilled employees in Red Chillies Entertainment.” Replying to the post in signature SRK style, he said, “Main hi marketing karta hoon. [I am the one who does marketing.] How to fire myself? #Dunki.” Too good, Shah Rukh Khan, too good. FYI: Red Chillies Entertainment, by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has co-produced Dunki. SRK's September release, Jawan, was also backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Main hi marketing karta hoon. How to fire myself!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/MTYlYfs6fV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his willingness to take "age-centric roles" and emphasised the importance of being “age-honest” in Dunki. He expressed, “I am 58 now, aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki mujhe age-centric roles karne chahiye [And, I feel that I should take age-centric roles.] And if I get an opportunity in a film, of course, 100 percent. Jab hum... Jawan zada commercial [Jawan was too commercial]… in your face kind of character hai, I won't call it caricature, but it is an over-the-top old person. But in this film, yeh bahut real hai [It's very real.] Dunki mein bahut real hai. [It is very real in Dunki.]” ‘King Khan' also said, "I would say I have been age-honest for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age."

Even before the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan had already declared it as his “best film.” While promoting the film in Dubai, the actor was asked to share “three words for Dunki.” In response, he stated, “Rajkumar Hirani,” “My best film,” and “Please watch on 21st [December].”

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal.