The Truth Behind Hailey Bieber "Liked" A Video Mocking Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco

After a social media user allegedly blamed Hailey Bieber for liking a video aimed at Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, Bieber's rep has responded now.

"This never happened," Hailey's rep said in a statement, as reported by E! News.

"This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."

For years, the model and Gomez have been pitted against each other over their relationship with Justin Bieber, who dated Selena before marrying Hailey and fans have constantly dissected their social media activity, analyzing everything from cryptic posts to subtle signs of support (such as Hailey liking a post about Selena's engagement to Benny).

Or when Hailey was accused of targeting Selena with on TikTok in 2023 and received death threat resulting in Selena coming to her defense and telling followers "no one should have to experience hate or bullying," reported E! News.

Ultimately, Hailey thinks the negativity is bigger than the two of them.

"I don't think this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez," she said in June 2023. "This is not about this pitting between women and division between two women. It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous."

To put an end to the rumours and show they are united. They posed together at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, Hailey hopes she and Selena can put an end to the divisiveness online, reported E! News.

