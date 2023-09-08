Janmashtami 2023: ICYMI, This Is How Vicky Kaushal Celebrated

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the video. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal's Janmashtami celebrations were all things fun. The actor has shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram. The video captures Vicky Kaushal dancing in rain to the upbeat track Kanhaiyaa Twitter Pe Aaja from his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. The actor is surrounded by a sea of fans. In the caption, he wrote, “Dahi handi… baarish… aur meri Great Indian Family ka pyaar! Janmashtami happy ho gayi! [Dahi handi…rain….and the love of my Great Indian Family. Happy Janmashtami celebrations].” Milte hain 22nd Sept aapke nazdeeki cinema gharo mein [We will meet on September 22 in cinemas near you]. #TheGreatIndianFamily #YRF50.” Vijay Ganguly, who is credited for the choreography of Kanhaiyaa Twitter Pe Aaja, reacted to Vicky Kaushal's video with red hearts and fire emoji. Choreographer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Meanwhile sound guy: Vicky [Kaushal] Sir, mera mic (my mic).”





Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Bhajan Kumar in the upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the actor shared photographs with his “nanhe Kanhaiyaas”. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami! [Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on behalf of our Bhajan Kumar and our little Lord Krishnas].”



The Great Indian Family, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film is backed by Yash Raj Films. Last month, the makers unveiled the first song — Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The peppy track is sung by Nakash Aziz. It has been composed by Pritam, and Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

Check out the full song here:

Vicky Kaushal has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur lined-up. The film is slated to be released on December 1.