'Her Positivity, Fortitude And Fearlessness Kept Us Going': Kartik Aaryan's Words On Mother's Cancer Diagnosis

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan shared a post on his Instagram handle. In the video, Kartik can be seen spending some time with cancer survivors. As part of the ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month, an event was held at a Mumbai hospital. In the video, Kartik can be seen talking about his mother's battle with cancer. Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari contracted breast cancer four years ago and has now been cured. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote that the "journey had been arduous but her positivity, fortitude and fearlessness kept him going." The video also features Kartik Aaryan along with his mother dancing with other cancer survivors. "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs, to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that we are all stronger," wrote Kartik Aaryan.

He added: "I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage fighting this disease."

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall. He was also featured in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh among more. He was last seen in a Netflix film Dhamaka. Kartik's upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Shehzada.