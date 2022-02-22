'Home Is Where Katori Is': Kartik Aaryan Shares An Adorable Post With His Pet Pooch

Kartik Aaryan posted this. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan often shares pictures of his pet pooch. On Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan shared a new picture with his dog, Katori. In the post, Kartik can be seen happily posing with his dog and wrote: "Home is where Katori is" along with a heart emoji. He also added a hashtag #reunited. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared another picture, on his Instagram handle where he wrote that he is "in love again." The post features Kartik along with his dog. Sharing the adorable pic, Kartik wrote: "Katori, I'm in LOVE again," he also tagged his dog's account: @katoriaaryan, along with a heart emoji. Reacting to the post, Kriti Sanon wrote: "Awwwwww!!!! Maltese? Poodle? Or bichon? Looks exactly like how disco was when he was a baby!" Bhumi Pednekar wrote:"Awwwwwww. Hearts melting," along with a heart emoji.

A few days back, Kartik also shared a clip of his dog. In the video, his pet pooch can be seen licking the actor's face as he records the video. Kartik wore a blue t-shirt and a cap. Kartik captioned: "Love is a four-legged word," along with a cloud and a heart emoji.

In another post, Kartik can be seen lying down with his dog. Sharing the post, Kartik wrote: "Its been a relaxing sunday for us both."

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sonnalli Seygall. He was last seen in Dhamaka. His upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy and Shehzada.