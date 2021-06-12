'Her Journey As An Actor Is An Inspiration': Pulkit Samrat On Kirti Kharbanda's 12 Years In Showbiz

Pulkit Samrat shared this picture.(Image courtesy: pulkitsamrat)

Highlights Pulkit dedicated a post to girlfriend, actress Kirti Kharbanda

He shared several pictures on Instagram

He celebrated Kirti's 12 years in the industry with the post

First, congratulations, Kirti Kharbanda. The actress, on Saturday, completed 12 years in the showbiz and her boyfriend, actor Pulkit Samrat, made it all the more special with a mushy social media post. Pulkit Samrat shared a bunch of pictures of himself and Kirti Kharbanda on Instagram to mark the day. He complemented the pictures with a long emotional note, in which he can be seen heaping praises on his lady love. He began the caption by stating how "grateful" he is to know Kirti and also mentioned how the actress' journey has been "an inspiration" to him. "I am grateful for a lot of things in life, and one of them is getting to know Kirti Kharbanda. Her journey as an actor is an inspiration, but even more so, her journey as a person is remarkable," he wrote in the caption of the post. "Right from the time I got to know her as a co-star to where we are today, she has been an absolute joy to be with. Her way of looking at life has taught me new perspectives," he added. Pulkit went on to highlight how "there is so much beneath all the glamour" that Kirti Kharbanda is often associated with. "There is so much beneath all that glamour and all the jazz. A compassionate human who finds joy in the littlest of things," he wrote. "A pragmatic head who knows how to adult while still keeping the inner child alive," Pulkit added.

The Fukrey actor ended the note by congratulating Kirti on her 12 years in the entertainment industry. "It has been an absolute privilege getting to know you KK. Congratulations on your 12 years in the industry and here's to several more of such 12 to come!#12yearsofkritikharbanda," Pulkit Samrat wrote in the caption.

The 37-year-old actor's post received a lot of comments from fans as well as celebrities but what caught our attention was Kirti Kharbanda's comment. Responding to her boyfriend's adorable post, Kirti left an equally adorable comment and wrote: "I love u." Many other celebrities like Sophie Choudry, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh commented on Pulkit's post.

Take a look at Pulkit's appreciation post for Kirti Kharbanda here:

Pulkit Samrat and Kirti Kharbanda have worked together in several films like Veere Ki Wedding, Taish and Pagalpanti. They began dating last year and have been together for quite some time now.

The couple often feature in each other's social media posts. Here are some Instagram posts featuring the two together:

Kirti Kharbanda is best known for her work in films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4 and many more. Pulkit Samrat, on the other hand, became a household name after his much-loved performance in the Fukrey franchise.