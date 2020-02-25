Hema Malini, Sussanne Khan And Others Attend Sanjay Khan's Book Launch

Hema Malini, Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan photographed at the venue.

Sanjay Khan launched his new book Assalamualaikum Watan on Monday in Mumbai and it was a star-studded evening with the likes of Hema Malini, Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan among others. This is the second book by the actor-turned-director-turned-producer, after his 2018 biography The Best Mistakes Of My Life. The guest list for the book launch further included Esha Deol, Simone Arora, Madhu Chopra and many more.

Hema Malini chose a soft golden saree for the book launch evening.

Sanjay Khan's children Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan and Simone Arora were present at the book launch. Sussanne looked pretty as she sported a white tank top with a silver jacket and black trousers. Zayed, who was also the anchor for the evening, posed in a black suit while Simone chose a black outfit for the launch.

Esha Deol was photographed at the venue of the book launch. The actress was sporting a dark grey outfit. She was accompanied by her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra was present at the venue. She happily posed for the cameras.

Hrithik Roshan, who used to be married to Sanjay Khan's daughter Sussanne, posted a picture with him on his Twitter profile on Monday and wrote, "One of the most iconic secular personalities of India, presents his best thoughts for nation building in 'Assalamualaikum Watan'. It's a call for everyone to revisit their Indianness from within and feel proud to be an Indian. You are truly inspiring and unstoppable Dad."

One of the most iconic secular personalities of India, presents his best thoughts for nation building in 'Assalamualaikum Watan'. It's a call for everyone to revisit their Indianness from within and feel proud to be an Indian. You are truly inspiring and unstoppable Dad. pic.twitter.com/OYBIiK7uB8 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 24, 2020

Esha Deol on Monday, posted pictures on her Instagram profile with snippets from the book launch and wrote the caption: "At the book launch of Sanjay uncle's Assalamualaikum Watan, a beautiful message to educate young India in the hope to eradicate violence. What a lovely thought, must say. As the show began, Bharat Takhtani and I cheered from the audience. We had my mother Hema Malini among other esteemed guest go up on stage and give a speech. Then there was my good old buddy Zayed Khan hosting the show in a fabulous way. And finally the man himself Sanjay Khan gave us a thoughtful insight about his book! Congratulations."

Sanjay Khan, who made his debut in Bollywood with the 1964 film Haqeeqat, is best-known for his performances in films such as Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund and Mela.